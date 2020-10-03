Swamp Thing appears in motion posters for The Flash and other Arrowverse series

“There is something in the water …”

Swamp Thing visits the protagonists of the Arrowverse in the new motion posters of The Flash, Stargirl, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning. Let’s look at them together.

To make up for the lack of original content due to the forced stop of productions due to Coronavirus, The CW has decided to add Swamp Thing, the TV series produced and distributed by the streaming platform DC Universe that had been canceled after only one season.

This, together with other series, would therefore flesh out a programming that will have to wait until 2021 to see the adventures of the DC superheroes, still allowing you to “stay at home”. And speaking of home, it would seem that even the residents of the network, from The Flash to Supergirl to the Legends, passing through Black Lightning and Stargirl, have noticed the presence of something mysterious in the water … Just as indicated in the motion poster of the respective series that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

But what can this sort of crossover of promotional materials mean?

After all, theexistence of Swamp Thing in the Arrowverse had already been recognized with the mega-crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, so it really wouldn’t be too surprising. But a new mention even in every poster of each series, could possibly mean that The CW actually has plans for a revival of Swamp Thing?

It probably was more of an “easy commercial” than anything else, but with Supergirl ending, and bearing in mind Arrow’s recent conclusion, space in the now renamed CWverse there would be, in fact …

And you, what do you think? Let us know in the comments.