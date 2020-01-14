TV Shows

Suzy Cortez teaches that she has fire inside

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
The model Suzy Cortez, who is originally from Brazil and is also the winner of MissBum Bum, once again boasts her charms on Instagram and delights her fans with other images.

Suzy Cortez, one of the influencer fitness with enough acceptance in social networks today, now surprises her fans with a daring pose that is deserving of many compliments.

Suzy never abandons her social networks, or her followers in many countries of the world, who are always on the lookout for all the content that goes up to the Internet.

Goodnight guys love you ”Suzy titled to the new image that he places on his official Instagram account Suzy Cortez and his fans are simply delighted.

The beautiful Brazilian is characterized by being very creative, since her poses are always different in each picture taken and that goes up to her networks.

Cortez, 29 years old, apart from that it draws attention for its sculptural body, also does it specifically because it has a very marked abdomen and everyone admires it.

Suzy, chosen as La Miss Bum Bum World 2019, became the most popular butt in Brazil after her triumph in the event and her beauty and body are spectacular.

Edie Perez

