Suzy Cortez reveals sensual tattoo on her body (VIDEO)

The Brazilian model Suzy Cortez He surprised his fans by revealing that he had allowed them to perform a sensual tattoo on his body.

The explaymate, who was chosen as Miss Bum Bum In 2019, he published a sensual photograph in his account Instagram, where he reveals that a tattoo artist used his skin as a canvas to draw.

Cortez rose to fame for winning this contest during the year that ends, which recognizes women with better ass. In 2005 he came to beat Rayane Laura Souza with a point of difference from the judges.

The little more than 2 million followers of his account could appreciate the publication where Suzy He let her get a tattoo of herself, where she appears in a suggestive lying pose.

The drawing shows his face and his exercised derrière. The 29-year-old model published a video where we can see how the drawing is done in one of his arms.

My new tattoo! May my courage be greater than my fear and may my strength be as great as my faith, ”is the message that Suzy added in that post.

With information from La Verdad Noticias and La República.

