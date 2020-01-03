TV Shows

Suzy Cortez receives the new year with daring video

January 2, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The famous model Suzy Cortez, who became famous in the wake of her triumph in Miss BumBum, in Brazil, paralyzes the network by publishing images that already go around the world through a bold video that she posts on Instagram.

Suzy Cortez starts 2020 by giving her millions of followers on Instagram a video that stars in it and in which she again teaches beautiful figure.

Suzy, considered one of the Brazilian models with more success and acceptance in social networks, shows herself daring and shows her silhouette in motion.

And his fans are delighted and do not stop sending Suzy flattery for how beautiful he looks.

Suzy Cortez has a charming personality and never neglects her fans in networks, so she continually places photographs and videos like the one she shows now.

Suzy triumphs as an instagrammer and with her images she challenges censorship and with them she manages to sigh and make her fans fall in love.

Suzy Cortez, who is 29 years old, has been successful twice in the Miss BumBum contest, which aims to recognize women with the best ass in the world.

.

Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

