Suzy Cortes tattooed Lionel Messi's face in sexy body part

Suzy Cortez burst the social networks and this time it was not for teaching the buttocks or for making a raised tone pose, but for getting a tattoo in honor of the footballer Lionel Messi who has repeatedly said to admire too much.

It was in his Instagram stories where the miss bum bum appears with a bikini, but under his navel on the left he boasted the athlete's face, leaving everyone impressed, as Suzy again demonstrates that more than a platonic love Messi is someone It inspires him to get ahead.

Meanwhile Internet users started a gtu because many say that Suzy could annoy the soccer player's wife, while others explained that it is only admiration, since Messi and Suzy have never been in the eye of the hurricane so that tattoo will not be the exception .

"She admires him and it doesn't seem bad to me," "It is her body, she can do whatever she wants", "Women who don't respect married men … they are called lazy panties," were some of the comments on the gtu made by Internet users.

Suzy Cortez showing her tattoo / screenshot



It is worth mentioning that Suzy is famous for winning the Miss bum bum 2019 where she positioned herself as the woman with the best rear overshadowing the other girls and is that she takes great care of that part of her body.

In addition, Suzy has her own only fans where she shares a bit more uplifted content where she appears without any clothes and performing too daring poses.