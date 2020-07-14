Entertainment

Susumu Yoshikawa: a historic Toei Animation producer dies

July 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the most influential producers in specific areas of Japanese animation, the famous Susumu Yoshikawa, died last Friday, at 6 am, in his home in Kamakura, in the prefecture of Kanagawa. The news was brought to the media by his wife Yoshiko.

Yoshikawa's debut dates back to 1968, when he decided to invest in the live action series Nippon Kenkyakuden. Attracted by the narration of the "King of the manga", Shōtarō Ishinomori, and by the universes and settings that featured heroes ready to pilot gigantic war machines and armor rich in particular weapons and gadgets, in the 1972 he made his first real project, namely Android Kikaider.

But what really made Yoshikawa famous is the fact that he is still considered as one of the creators of the Super Sentai subgenre, which has profoundly influenced works such as the Knights of the Zodiac, Sailor Moon and also Power Rangers, and of the Metal Hero, who contributed enormously to Toei's emergence as one of the best animation studios.

READ:  Ranma 1/2: Rumiko Takahashi reveals the genesis of the popular manga

Before retiring in 1997, Yoshikawa also served as executive producer on the Armored Fleet Dairugger XV anime series, and oversaw the design of the Saburō Yatsude mecha series, known in Italy as Laserion.

Recall that Kyoto Animation has recently started to re-employ employees, leaving the terrible fire of last year behind us, and that we have made a list regarding the characters who deserve a dedicated series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.