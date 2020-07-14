Susumu Yoshikawa: a historic Toei Animation producer dies

Share it:

One of the most influential producers in specific areas of Japanese animation, the famous Susumu Yoshikawa, died last Friday, at 6 am, in his home in Kamakura, in the prefecture of Kanagawa. The news was brought to the media by his wife Yoshiko.

Yoshikawa's debut dates back to 1968, when he decided to invest in the live action series Nippon Kenkyakuden. Attracted by the narration of the "King of the manga", Shōtarō Ishinomori, and by the universes and settings that featured heroes ready to pilot gigantic war machines and armor rich in particular weapons and gadgets, in the 1972 he made his first real project, namely Android Kikaider.

But what really made Yoshikawa famous is the fact that he is still considered as one of the creators of the Super Sentai subgenre, which has profoundly influenced works such as the Knights of the Zodiac, Sailor Moon and also Power Rangers, and of the Metal Hero, who contributed enormously to Toei's emergence as one of the best animation studios.

Before retiring in 1997, Yoshikawa also served as executive producer on the Armored Fleet Dairugger XV anime series, and oversaw the design of the Saburō Yatsude mecha series, known in Italy as Laserion.

