Suspending the season and playing behind closed doors this year would mean losing more than 300 million to Barça and Madrid

The suspension of the season and having to play door closed until the end of December it would mean losses for clubs like the FC Barcelona or the Real Madrid between 300 and 400 million euros. Only in ticketing, clubs like Barcelona and Madrid would lose until December more than 50 million, according to provisional calculations of the League.

If the closed season game is added to the scenario of not finishing the season all next season, the fall in income for Spanish football would reach 1,600 million euros not counting possible losses of sponsorships and 1.9 billion with losses of these.

In this situation, some clubs would not resist not being able to complete this season and play behind closed doors, according to the same sources.

The latest news from the world of sports