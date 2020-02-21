Sports

Suspended from his duties the head of the presidency cabinet of FC Barcelona Jaume Masferrer

February 21, 2020
While analyzing the entire digital crisis of FC Barcelona uncovered by the Cadena SER, it has been suspended from his duties the head of the presidential cabinet of Barça Jaume Masferrer, one of the closest people to the president.

In addition, the board of the FC Barcelona will convene a extraordinary board for next week. At this Friday's meeting, Barça executives have asked their president Josep María Bartomeu debug responsibilities after the digital crisis uncovered by the SER chain.

According to sources of the directive, in this meeting the resignation of the president has not been raised Josep María Bartomeu.

More consequences of the 'Barçagate' uncovered thanks to the SER Catalunya teammates last Monday in the program What T'Hi Jugues. Since all the information that linked the company I3 Ventures with Barcelona and the social media campaign that defamed to former players, presidential candidates and players of the current squad.

The president spoke with the staff, however, after Gerard Piqué's tweet and Messi's statements in which he claimed that everything sounded "very rare" He seems not to have convinced at all with his explanations to his players.

