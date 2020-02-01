Susana Zabaleta would reveal enmity with the producer Carla Estrada

Share it:

The actress and singer Susana Zabaleta, originally from Monchova, Coahuila, Mexico, is interviewed by journalist Adela Micha and among other things she tells what kind of woman would ever be her friend.

Susana Zabaleta says that a woman who is false with her could never be her friend, and in the context of their conversation the name of the famous Mexican producer Carla Estrada comes out.

In the YouTube program La Saga, by Adela Micha, she asks Susana with what kind of woman she could never make a sincere friendship, and she replies.

Oh, of these false ones that are like ‘Hello, Su’; "How are you, Su?"

And at the moment that Susana responds, it is clearly heard around her and Adela that one of La Saga's collaborators mentions the name of Carla Estrada.

That's why he doesn't give me a job, ”Susana replies, with the irreverent and sincere attitude that characterizes her.

The above can be seen from 48 minutes with 30 seconds:

Susana was hired by Carla Estrada years ago to act in the soap opera My destiny is you, which she produced and starred in Lucero and Jaime Camil.









A misunderstanding would have existed between Carla and Susana and that is why the character that the actress was doing would have been in a coma throughout the novel, on Carla's orders, it has been commented during all these years.







