Susan Sarandon, when the actress of Thelma & Louise and The Meddler got arrested

Tonight at 21:10 on Rai Movie the film will be broadcast The Meddler with protagonist Susan Sarandon, an opportunity to talk about the numerous political activities and civil struggles in which the actress has taken part in the course of her life, a dedication that has been going on for about forty years, which has also caused her some trouble with the law.

Active since the early 1980s on the civil rights front, like when in 1983 he took part in a delegation sent to Nicaragua in favor of the struggle for social and economic justice of the territory, over the years Sarandon has distinguished itself for its protests against the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, while over the years it has sided in favor of Ralph Nader for the elections presidential elections in 2000 and John Kerry in those of 2004. In 2008 he sided with Tim Robbins in favor of candidate John Edwards, but when he retired he sided with Barack Obama.

The latest trouble with the law dates back to 2018 when Sarandon was arrested in Washington DC while protesting along with the crowd against Donald Trump’s immigration policies in the United States. During the protest, organized by the Women’s March and from the Center of Popular Democracy, the 71-year-old actress, Oscar winner in 1996, joined hundreds of other women to demand that all immigrant families separated from their children by President Trump’s “zero tolerance” act could be reconciled. The protest reached its climax in the sit-in in front of the Senate building, when Protestants covered themselves with aluminum foil, to remember the same sheets with which the children had been covered as portrayed in the photos at the detention center.

Sarandon also shared her struggle during the protest on Twitter, where she was documenting for the news. Later, the tweet that she had been arrested: “Arrested. Stay Strong. Keep fighting. #WomenDisobey“. Three hours after the arrest, Sarandon defended the work of the protest: “Powerful and beautiful action with hundreds of women who demanded the reunification of families separated by the president’s immoral policies. This is what democracy looks like”.