Sports

Surrealist fight between a taxi driver and a Santander Racing fan

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

This Sunday an important duel took place in the lower area of ​​the Spanish Second Division between Racing de Santander and Sporting de Gijón, game that ended with the victory of the Asturian team 0-2.

However, the news we are talking about has little to do with football or a ball. In the previous meeting, a taxi driver and a Racing fan crashed near El Sardinero in a traffic accident that shouldn't have happened to adults.

However, after the crash, both began to argue leading to a grotesque fight in which they did not get to the hands, but in which they did they tried both to destroy the foreign vehicle by several blows until the police appeared to calm the situation. Some media say that the Racing fan was stopped by the police.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.