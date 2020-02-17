Surrealist fight between a taxi driver and a Santander Racing fan

This Sunday an important duel took place in the lower area of ​​the Spanish Second Division between Racing de Santander and Sporting de Gijón, game that ended with the victory of the Asturian team 0-2.

However, the news we are talking about has little to do with football or a ball. In the previous meeting, a taxi driver and a Racing fan crashed near El Sardinero in a traffic accident that shouldn't have happened to adults.

However, after the crash, both began to argue leading to a grotesque fight in which they did not get to the hands, but in which they did they tried both to destroy the foreign vehicle by several blows until the police appeared to calm the situation. Some media say that the Racing fan was stopped by the police.