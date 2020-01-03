Surprisingly, Studio Ghibli announces a new film arriving in 2020

Share it:

There is no animation studio with the most iconic and universally recognized style in the world Studio Ghibli, the home of ideas by Hayao Miyazaki, historian and legendary director. Furthermore, for the new year, the company seems to have reserved a pleasant surprise for fans to start 2020 well.

With "How Do You Live" currently at 15%, and with a production that seems to be still very far from its conclusion, the famous animation studio is preparing for the new year in the best way, or with a new animated film. The greeting message with which the film is announced, however, does not confirm nor the exact release date of the film, let alone the format of the same.

It is therefore not certain that it is a feature film to be released soon or a simpler short film. Obviously, you will always find more information on the subject on our pages, so we suggest you stay tuned in order not to miss any news on the company's next job. However, the studio has already recently returned to work with the Kabuki show by Nausicaa della Valle del Vento, which has already debuted in December with some success.

