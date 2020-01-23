Surprisingly, Netflix announces an animated feature film from The Witcher!

Share it:

The streaming giant, Netflix, who recently released The Witcher TV series, has announced the arrival of an animated film set in the Strigo universe. The film will be titled "The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf".

The showrunner of the TV series – Lauren Schmidt Hissirich – and the producer Beau DeMayo, spoke about the new project with the following statements:

"The world of" The Witcher "will be expanded in this animated feature film, which will explore a new, powerful threat ready to invade the Continent."

The film will be produced at Studio Mir, a Korean animation studio known for works such as "The Legend of Korra" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender".

The arrival of the unexpected animated spin-off was announced the day after Netflix announced it extraordinary success of the television series, seen by as many as 76 million viewers in its first month of broadcast. This result made the first season of "The Witcher" the most profitable debut on the platform. For now we have no further information, we only hope that the production value of the project is comparable to that of the TV series. What do you think of it? Tell us with a comment below!

