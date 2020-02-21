Surprisingly, Marvel announces a new spider series: Non-Stop Spider-Man

Share it:

At ComicsPRO, the annual conference that took place in Portland, Marvel unexpectedly presented a new Spider-Man series – Non-Stop Spider-Man – written by Joe Kelly and designed by Chris Bachalo.

As the name of the publication suggests, Non-Stop Spider-Man will feature unbridled action, but the creative team has absolutely no intention of neglecting storytelling, paraphrasing the statements of the author Joe Kelly:

"Editor Nick Lowe has a superpower. He picks up the phone, calls me and dials the exact combination of words that will entice me to drop everything and dive into the Marvel Universe. The last time was Spider-Man, Deadpool , Ed McGuinness. Without even thinking about it, Yes.

This time it worked Spider-Man, Non-Stop, Chris Bachalo. Again, YES … but 'Non-Stop?' "

Kelly concludes by saying:

"Non-Stop Spider-Man is, for me, the best of what Marvel comics can be: relentless action, epic storytelling, dizzying drawings and relevant themes, all centered on the heart and soul of one of my favorite characters of all time, Spider-Man.

Chris and I want to stabilize your adrenaline and break your hearts, giggling all the time. Sign your exemptions and collect your favorite safety gear before the first issue comes out. I really can't wait. Fasten your seat belts, tigers. "

