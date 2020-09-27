surprise to the Tokyo Game Show!

A few minutes ago, during the Tokyo Game Show 2020, it has been officially announced that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be an animated TV series and not a movie as originally assumed.

In case you went to bed early on Saturday 26th, be aware that to catch anyone off guard Netflix Portugal had released just before midnight a mysterious teaser linked to the Resident Evil franchise that anticipated a new CGI story starring Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy: also in the comments section you have let loose hypothesizing to which past CGI animated film this new product would be connected, but now it has been made official that the story will arrive on the streaming service on demand with a television formula.

The release date has not yet been revealed, except for generic 2021. Inside the article you can find the official teaser, the first promotional banner and, in addition, we also present some concept art from the film … sorry, from the tv series.

Recall in the meantime that Netflix has recently also announced a live-action TV series which it will follow two different timelines, the first focusing on 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker and set in New Raccoon City, another set to kick off a decade in the future, when fewer than fifteen million people remain on Earth and more than six billion are monsters, humans and animals infected with the T virus; Jade, who in this second timeline will be thirty years old, must struggle to survive in this New World as the secrets of her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.