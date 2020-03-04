Surprise! Shawn Mendes flies to London to celebrate Camila Cabello's 23rd birthday

Share it:

Shawn Mendes he's the dream boy, period. To testify it is not only the big smile of Camila Cabello every time the singer is named, but also a surprise party for the birthday of the star of Señorita that super Shawn has arranged for his girlfriend. When love is said …

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes I am one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. Getty Images

Happy bday Camila! Camila Cabello celebrated its 23rd birthday at Blackpool Tower in London where she was joined by her fpromoted Shawn Mendes, who flew 3,000 miles and over 6 hours just to surprise her. When it is said that love has no boundaries … And it did not end here, because the singer of In my blood Shawn Mendes, he did not just fly over the ocean instead of making a simple video call, but he also organized a fairytale surprise party. And when we say fairytale, we mean literally fairytale: the theme was Cinderella. It is no coincidence, however, the choice of this fairy tale, since Camila Cabello is busy shooting Cinderella, a new film adaptation of Perrault's story. Obviously, Camila Cabello is Cinderella and as a protagonist, she had her worthy princess birthday. The love story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continues in full sails and the photos we show you, are confirmation that the couple is more united than ever.

Shawn Mendes' surprise Cinderella party for Camila Cabello's birthday

After this, and if we still need another reason, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they are ours couple goal for excellence! The Canadian singer, from Toronto flew to London to reach Camila Cabello engaged in filming the musical Cinderella. As if this wasn't enough, he also organized a surprise Cinderella themed party (of course!), Letting his girlfriend Camila Cabello a 23rd birthday as a princess.

To the surprise party organized by Shawn Mendes for Camila Cabello, there was also the whole cast of the film that had fun and posted photos and videos of the evening. The singers of Seňorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello I'm more in love than ever and on Instagram profile of Camila Cabello there are videos of the neo 23 year old as she goes wild with dance steps. That the videos were shot by Shawn himself? What is certain is that if the fans of the couple were worried since the last post on the Instagram profile of Shawn Mendes dates back to January 27, they have confirmed that not only is their favorite great but that the story with Camila Cabello is stronger than ever.

Camila Cabello 's birthday party was also attended by the director of Cinderella, Kay Cannon, who shared some details of the party on his Instagram profile, besides the entrance of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in the room. Want to talk about the shoe-shaped ice sculpture? 😍. But the surprises did not end there, because the cake also Camila Cabello's birthday, deserves a mention.

As seen from the video, the cake for the Camila Cabello's birthday it was in the shape of a pumpkin / carriage with a lot of chocolate filling. And we still like this: 😍. That Shawn Mendes was truly in love and truly super romantic, we had already understood this in February, when he flew to London for the first time on Valentine's Day to make a surprise for Camila Cabello again, on the day dedicated to love for excellence. Flowers, chocolates and an outside dinner had been their program.

See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello engaged, so united and in love despite their young age, confirms that even in 2020 fairy tales still exist and that everyone deserves their own lived happily ever after. In addition to her own Shawn Mendes who crosses the ocean, she is super sweet and organizes fantastic parties.

