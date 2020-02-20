Surprise in the networks with Carriço: leave Sevilla for the Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus

Sevilla FC announced on Thursday an agreement with the Wuhan Zall FC of the Chinese Super League for the transfer of Portuguese defender Daniel Carriço, who leaves the Spanish club after six and a half seasons.

Carriço was the second captain of Sevilla and the player with the most consecutive seasons in the team since arriving in the summer of 2013 from English Reading FC. He leaves after 167 games with the Andalusian team and with three Europa League titles he won in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"Sevilla FC wants to thank the performance of the Portuguese central during all these years and wishes him the best of fortunes in this new professional challenge. In addition, they are already working on a well-deserved farewell in the next few days for the already ex-captain Nerionense, "the club announced.

The announcement has surprised more than one in social networks and is that the Chinese club is in one of the epicenters of the coronavirus for which they have already died more than 2,100 people and others 74,000 have been infected.