Surprise at Real Madrid: Karim Benzema revealed that after his retirement he will try his luck in a violent sport

French Real Madrid player Karim Benzema (EFE)

This Sunday Karim Benzema He published a new video on his YouTube channel and this time he chose to answer questions that some of his friends sent him. As is often the case, the Frenchman took advantage of the video to let his fans learn more about his personality and what he usually does outside of the soccer fields.

The Real Madrid striker had fun with the consultations but in some they cost him more than others, especially when they asked him to name his favorite athletes in history. While he insisted that putting together a podium was impossible, highlighted Ronaldo Nazario: "He is the one who made me love football". In addition, he mentioned Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson, to expand his response to other sports.

In this frame, Fouad Ezbiri, world champion of kick boxing, asked him if he would like to try his luck in combat later, considering that his career as a footballer is close to ending: "Yes, it's true that I like to train boxing and I've done a lot with you. I would like to prepare six months and then if you think I can be prepared for a fight, of course. ”

While you will have time to set your own style, Benzema he came back to point to Mike Tyson, whom he admires for "his performances in the ring, his determination and for having come from nothing."

Benzema was Real Madrid's top scorer despite Sergio Ramos being in charge of kicking penalties (EFE)



The French gunner, who was featured this season in the Real Madrid champion of The League of SpainHe explained that due to his age his way of exercising physically and mentally has changed: “There is a little invisible work, a lot of sacrifice, rest and psychological work. Lifestyle is very important and you are having more experience. ”

In addition, he took advantage of the video to explain why he is not in charge of the balls stopped in the white team: “I know how to kick penalties and fouls, but then Ramos executes them, which makes him super good. And you can't blame him. Sometimes he lets me throw them away, but hey … it's okay like that. It also shows that a striker can score many goals without kicking penalties. But it is not a question of responsibility because I have had it since I was little. For now it is like that ”.

Benzema He will put on his shorts again this Friday when Real Madrid visit the Manchester City for the round of 16 of the Champions League. On the way, the box Pep Guardiola prevailed by 2 to 1 in the Santiago Bernabeu before the stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, so now the Zinedine Zidane they must go for the victory in England.

