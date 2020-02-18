Surely you've never heard this version of ‘Con Altura’ by Rosalía

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The musical group Ginebras has a version of ‘Con Altura’, original song by Rosalía, J Balvin and El Guincho. This will be performed by two contestants during Gala 6 of ‘OT’.

Did you know that Rosalia has cut her nails and now we can wear a manicure like his?

We can't believe that 'Triumph operation' It has been the trigger for this wonderful musical discovery we just had, but it is. The celebrated Gala 5 on Sunday night left us real moments like the performance of Nia performing ‘Run The World (Girls)’, Beyoncé's well-known theme. Although after the post-party hangover, he played a new cast of themes for the corresponding next exam on stage.

The contestants have been assigned all kinds of challenges: from more current songs like ‘I no longer want Na’ from Lola Indigo for Hugo, even more classic ones, as well as mythical ones, such as ‘The Shopping List’ of La Cabra Mecánica for Samantha and Rafa.

However, it is inevitable that our attention has been placed on a version, which Anaju and Maialen will interpret, of one the Rosalía hits what else we have heard this summer: ‘With Height’. Those responsible for this cover are a band formed by four Madrid girls who call themselves Gin. Warning: once you hear this revolutionary interpretation, you will not want another. We have been freaked out by the alternative pop rhythms that have gotten into the melody.

This version of ‘With Height’ played by Ginebras has freaked us out as much as Rosalía’s

In addition, it is not the only version that we will have in gala 6 of ‘OT’. Hugo will sing his own of ‘I no longer want na’. What if our brain is exploding with such fantasy? Obvious.