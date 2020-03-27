 Supposed leaked script for Black Widow

Share it:

An alleged 4Chan leaked script has reached the Internet these days, and although this is not exactly the most reliable source of information, a good part of the information that is arriving these days is supporting part of what is told in this leak. There are also parts that do not know how they end up fitting into all this.

How does the movie start?

Natasha Romanoff is hidden in Cleveland after what happened in "Captain America: Civil War", but one of the Black Widows finds her. After finishing her and stealing her communicator, Natasha decides to leave her hiding place, but on the way she runs into Supervisor. In her flight, the Supervisor surprises her, and the sequence of the bridge that we have seen in the promos would take place.

After getting rid of the villain, and being engaged, Natasha goes to an old friend, Mason (O-T Fagbenle), a former SHIELD agent. Through the communicator, they discover that the Black Widows are also after Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) appears with his men to stop Natasha, who we remember is chasing after the events of ‘Civil War’. Mason distracts them so that Natasha can run away.

In search of Yelena, Natasha goes to Budapest, to a safe house in the Red Room. Yelena believes that Natasha is there to kill her, and they fight but Natasha manages to convince her that she is on her side. To this the Black Widows appear to end them, and a confrontation with them occurs. All this sequence has been seen in quite detail in the spots and trailers.

After fleeing, Yelena tells Natasha that the Red Room program has been reactivated, and that Supervisor has combat technology that allows her to copy the combat style of others. He also tells her that Supervisor really works for someone else, for the "new director" of the program. In the new program, they create killers that are sold to the highest bidder. The program director uses a serum to brainwash the new Black Widows so that they are completely obedient.

Yelena also tells Natasha that both she and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), who was also a Black Widow and mentor to both, refused to work for the new director, and that is precisely why they are persecuted. Both escaped together, but were separated by Supervisor. Natasha turns once more to Mason to locate Melina, who is apparently hidden in Morocco. They also discover that Supervisor is an elite mercenary whose name is Anthony Masters, the real name of Supervisor in the comics.

Natasha and Yelena reunite with Melina, who has already survived an attempted attack by the new Black Widows. Melina reveals that the director wants to extract the serum from the Super Soldier in the blood of Alexei / Red Guardian (David Harbor) to create with him Super Widows.

Natasha, Yelena and Melina come to the rescue of Alexei, who is in a Siberian gulag. On his mission, Supervisor and his men arrive, and another great confrontation ensues. Natasha gets to fight again with the Supervisor and here she discovers that they want her alive. Again they manage to escape.

Safe, and all gathered, Natasha tells them that she wants to end the Red Room, and since they want her alive, she proposes to use herself as bait. The plan is to let themselves be captured, so that Yelena, Melina and Alexei follow them to the new facilities of the Red Room in Norway. In this talk there would also be the revelation that the director of the program is Dreykov (Ray Winstone), whose daughter Loki alludes to in "The Avengers".

What happened in Budapest?

So we have a flashback that tells us what happened in Budapest, something that Natasha and Clint Barton refer to during the final battle of "The Avengers".

Apparently, Dreykov was negotiating with the enemy side, so Natasha was sent by the Russians to finish him off with a car bomb. When she discovered that Drakov's daughter was with him, she tried to abort the plan, but the Russians went ahead with the plan and let the car explode. The Russians then went to Natasha to remove all traces of this mission.

Observing everything was Hawkeye, who had a mission to spy on Dreykov and also kill Nat, but could see that Natasha felt guilty about the girl's death. Clint decided to help Natasha, and later brought her to the United States where she was already recruited by SHIELD.

Although it was believed that Dreykov and his daughter died with the car bomb, Dreykov was able to save himself.

Final act

We are already on the final stretch after the flashback. Dreykov and Overseer have Natasha subdued, and then there is the big reveal that Overseer really is Maston, and that Anthony Masters' name was to cover his true identity.

Following Natasha's trail, Melina, Yelena and Alexei enter the base, but the former ends up betraying them, revealing that she works for Dreykov in exchange for her own freedom. Remember that there is a shot from the first trailers in which we see Dreykov apparently monitoring the different Black Widows and Melina would also appear in that shot. However, Melina has pity for them, and asks Dreykov to spare their lives, but Dreykov refuses. Yelena is sent to have her brainwashed and Alexei is taken to the laboratory to have her blood drawn, but Melina helps Yelena escape, and she later helps Natasha and Alexei.

Then there is a confrontation, Melina and Alexei face Supervisor together. This battle results with Supervisor winning, Melina dead and Alexei mortally wounded. Then we have another confrontation, with Natasha and Yelena fighting against Supervisor and although he defeats them, both manage to free the rest of Black Widows from the mental control they are subjected to. Together they arrest Supervisor by overloading the technology he uses to fight, and unprotected, Yelena shoots him.

Parallel to all this, Dreykov programs a bomb in the Red Room facility to end everything, to later flee with the serum they use for brainwashing and with the blood sample they took from Alexei, although Melina was he moved ahead and put a bomb on his helicopter, thus killing him.

Trying to flee the facility, Alexei sacrifices himself as long as Natasha, Yelena and the rest of the Black Widows manage to escape from the facility, being he who dies in the explosion.

The film would end with Ross and his men arriving at these facilities, but before they arrive, Nat and Yelena say goodbye, with Yelena leaving with the Widows to help them integrate into the world again. Natasha stays and is arrested by Ross. Back in New York, the convoy he is in is intercepted by Hawkeye, who rescues Natasha and takes her along with the Secret Avengers, thus linking with Infinity War.

Post-credit scenes

According to this leak, there would be two post-credit scenes in the movie.

The first scene after the credits is that of Ross and his men investigating what remains of the Red Room facilities and retrieving Alexei's blood, something Ross orders them not to report to anyone. They would also find a badly wounded but still alive Overseer. Ross decides to apprehend him because he believes it could be useful to them.

The second scene is Yelena visiting a makeshift Natasha's grave at Clint's farm. Yelena says she has no family or purpose left, and Clint replies that Natasha wanted her to have both, and gives her Nat's old stingers, which we understand is indicative that she will be the new Black Widow.

Apparently Jeremy Renner appears in the film more than what we have been told, but he would be the only avenger we will see, plus the commented archive images of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.