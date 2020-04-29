Sports

Supporters of the Second B Pro support its creation for 2020/2021 with an economic study

April 29, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
In this document they explain, with a economic study, how the Second B Pro can solve in the season 20-21 the crisis caused by this football break. The clubs are clear that the creation of this category it is already indispensable for the survival of semi-professional football.

They point out that economic losses They could reach 60% in some teams and, to solve it, they propose that the 20-21 season be the first of the Second B Pro.

Important positions of the RFEF want to give you new structure to the category, but not next season. This year there will be elections and to make a reform of this scale, they need the intervention of the CSD.

However, it does breathe in all the levels involved in the Second B (players, clubs and RFEF) that this division needs a new professionalized structure in the coming years.

The latest news from the world of sports

