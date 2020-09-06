Supernatural, the Winchester brothers talk about the season finale: “It will be exciting”

Share it:

It seemed impossible and instead, the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural is about to come to an end. Although the season finale has been long delayed due to the pandemic, we should soon say goodbye forever to our beloved Winchester brothers played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackless.

The two, who were recently interviewed by Digital Spy, revealed what their feelings are for this very special moment. Without making explicit spoilers, however, they admitted that thelast episode of Supernatural will reserve us many emotions and even a few tears.

“When I read these last two episodes, it was exciting”, Ackles said. “I’ve read 327 episodes of Supernatural and there have been very few passages over the course of the series that have moved me so much. I’m trying to be as detached as possible. I’m looking at it from a very practical point of view, but with both of these last two scripts, I got very excited just reading them. I’ll have to dig deep when we turn the end. I have to do what Dean does and reject all those emotions. “

Padalecki who had already trolled fans on the Supernatural ending on social media added: “It was sad to read the script for the finale, but not because it’s sad for the story but rather because I’ll have to say goodbye to a fundamental piece of my life. One way or another, I’ll have to say goodbye to these characters. I consider Sam Winchester a friend, so the idea of ​​greeting him in any way, shape or measure – whether he’s dead or alive or anything in between – is tough. But I couldn’t be happier with the finale. I feel it does justice to the characters and also to all fans of the series“.

Despite the sadness at the end of Supernatural, the two actors already have new work projects in the pipeline. Jensen Ackles will play Soldier Boy in The Boys while Jared Padalecki will take part in the Walker Texas Ranger reboot.