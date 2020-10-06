Supernatural, the protagonists on the first episode after the stop: “It has many meanings”

After the long hiatus due to the lockdown, the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural is finally about to resume: from Thursday 8 October the remaining seven episodes will be broadcast, starting with the one entitled Last Holiday. The protagonists of the series, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, gave the audience some anticipation.

“It’s a title that has many meanings” he told Jared Padalecky a Variety. “It’s a fortuitous welcome back to the last seven episodes, because it’s like an opportunity to say: Ok, let’s all do it a deep breath, let’s laugh a bit, see the kids finally allow themselves to take a break. “

The episode, explained the actor, is not only a homage to the holidays that the boys have lived and will miss, but it is also “an opportunity to enjoy this house, which has given them so much”. As you can imagine, it will probably be the last vacation they will spend together.

Per Jensen Ackles, this episode “is probably one of the few moments on the show where we can see the guys take off your shoes, raise your feet and pat yourself on the shoulder saying to yourself: Job well done. But as in pure Supernatural style, it doesn’t last long and you have to Go back to work.”

In recent days, the synopsis of the episode Drag me away from you was also published. For other insights on Supernatural, we refer to the 5 must-see episodes of the series.