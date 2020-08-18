Supernatural, revealed when the last episodes of the series will air

Share it:

Fan of Supernatural, ready for goodbyes? The American network The CW has unveiled its autumn calendar, and with it also the air date of the last 7 episodes of the show.

Goodbyes are never easy, especially when it comes to your favorite characters.

Only last week we had to say goodbye to the protagonists of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., who have reached their last mission on ABC after 7 years, who already have to prepare ourselves psychologically to finally say goodbye to the characters who have accompanied us for 15 years: the Winchester Brothers.

And although we already know that we will see them again soon (Jared Padalecki will always stay at The CW with the Walker Texas Ranger reboot, while Jensen Ackles will arrive on Amazon for the third season of The Boys), knowing that he will no longer see the two continue " the family business "of sadness will take a lot.

But when, then, can we start crying bitterly? Thursday 8th October is the day designated for returning to the screen, while Thursday 19 November, after the special Supernatural: The Long Road Home will air the long-awaited and feared series finale.

And you, what do you feel now that Supernatural is it really nearing the end? Let us know in the comments.