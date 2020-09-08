Supernatural, Jensen Ackles will take home a precious heirloom after filming ends

Share it:

After fifteen seasons and a forced suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Supernatural it is now approaching its conclusion. Production has resumed and The CW has announced that the latest episodes of the series will air in October. As is tradition, when a set is closed the protagonists try to recover a souvenir.

It is about scene objects, mostly related to their respective characters, which the production more or less willingly allows the actors to take home in memory of the experience.

According to what he told Digital Spy, a Jensen Ackles it seems to have gone really luxury. The actor, who plays Dean in Supernatural, will have the iconic Impala, the car that the Winchester brothers use as a means of transportation. It will be officially his after filming.

“As for taking something on the last day, I will definitely take something I have kept an eye on from the beginning” said Jensen Ackles. “But it’s all right, I’m not going to steal it. I have prayed, begged and implored for years, and finally this year I made it. They’ll let me take the Impala home. “

Last April, Ackles commented on the production stop of Supernatural: “Basically, we just pressed a giant pause button. The day before we were at the penultimate episode, it was so close … “

In recent days the actor, together with Jared Padalecki, who plays his brother in the series, had told some advances on the ending of Supernatural.