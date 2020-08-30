Supernatural, Jared Padalecki trolls fans with a spoiler on the season finale

Share it:

The Supernatural star Jared Padalecki mocks fans of the series on social media, posting an irreverent prediction about the long-delayed season 15 finale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hype is skyrocketing for the last few concluding episodes of one of the longest running series of all time that began in the now distant 2000. On his Twitter account, the actor posted a nice image promising, we would dare to say threateningly, that the series “will end in tears”. Padalecki certainly did not explain what he meant by this prediction, but she gave a pretty important warning, pointing out that she was a crybaby girl.

Despite the subtle irony, this image harks back to a long-held idea about Supernatural’s ending. In fact, many think that the Winchester brothers will even be willing to sacrifice their own lives for a higher purpose.

Ironically, if the finale promises to be particularly emotional, the start of filming for the last few episodes has seen many tears as well. In fact, the two protagonists of Supernatural were very moved by rethinking thegoodbye imminent to a series that has meant so much to them.

The actors, however, already have numerous projects for the near future of work. Jensen Ackles will play Soldier Boy in The Boys while Jared Padalecki will take part in the Walker Texas Ranger reboot as the protagonist.