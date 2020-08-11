Supernatural, here's how the Winchester brothers changed during the quarantine

Share it:

Like many other productions, Supernatural was also discontinued due to Covid-19. The series can now officially resume, but the cast was first subjected to a mandatory quarantine in Vancouver.

In a question and answer session that took place recently with fans of the long-running production, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki they showed everyone what the effects of the isolation were imposed before they could resume with the show's final episodes. They did not have any contact with the outside for 14 days and could only count on the company of their dogs.

The two actors appeared with one visibly grown beard, who, however, could not hide the enthusiasm of the Winchester brothers who will finally be able to return to work. According to when reported by CreativeBC very little is missing to return to set. Filming on Supernatural is expected to begin on August 18 and finish on September 11.

The fifteenth season will also be the last, as the two main interpreters have decided to embark on new working adventures. In particular, Jared Padalecki will take part in the reboot of Walker Texas Ranger, the cult series of the 90s starring Chuck Norris.

So there are only two episodes left to the final conclusion of Supernatural that has accompanied us for 15 years. What do you expect from this ending? Let us know in the comments.