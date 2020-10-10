Supernatural, for the return of the series also a watch party organized by Misha Collins

On the evening of Thursday 8 October it finally returned, after months of forced stop due to lockdown, Supernatural, with an episode full of meanings for the protagonists Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. For the occasion, another actor in the cast, Misha Collins, also organized a watch party on Zoom.

The initiative, called Watch Party for Democracy, also served to raise public awareness in view of the upcoming Presidential Elections Americans, who will face Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Besides the creator of Supernatural Eric Kripke, executive producer Robert Singer, Padalecki and Ackles themselves and thirty guest stars linked to the series, were also present. Democratic party like Senators Cory Booker and Doug Jones, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Senate candidate MJ Hegar.

Misha Collins made sure that the video call was visible, as well as on Zoom, also on YouTube and on the social channels dedicated to Supernatural. Compared to other initiatives in recent days, such as the one in which Mark Ruffalo and other naked celebrities explained how to avoid making mistakes that would cancel the vote, the Watch Party for Democracy was characterized by a precise political connotation.

After that of last night, meanwhile, there are only 6 episodes that are missing from the conclusion of the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural. The series finale will air on The CW on November 19th.

For more information, we refer to the list of the 5 best guest stars that appeared in Supernatural.