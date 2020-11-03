Supernatural, an important return in the new episode of the latest series

The CW has released some photos from episode 18 of the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural, titled Despair. When there are only three episodes left until the end of the long-lived show, one of the images anticipates the return of an important character, who will surely please fans.

It is about Charlie Bradbury, played by Felicia Day. The image can also be seen at the bottom of the news.

Felicia Day, born in 1979, has already appeared in eight episodes of Supernatural, between 2012 and 2018. The actress has also been in the cast of series of the caliber of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Doctor House, Eureka e The Magicians.

The new episode, written by Robert Berens and directed by Richard Speight Jr, will air in the United States Thursday 5th November. If in the previous episode Billie (Lisa Berry) revealed her plan, which could endanger Charlie herself, the Despair’s official synopsis reads: “With the piano in full swing, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) are fighting for the sake of the common goal. “

The audience, meanwhile, begins to come to terms with the idea of ​​the end of Supernatural. Even for the protagonists it was not easy to finish the production, so much so that Misha Collins he said he cried on set after his last shoot. In any case, the ending promises to be fantastic, and is Jared Padalecki’s favorite episode by far.