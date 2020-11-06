Supernatural, a shocking goodbye in the last episode: the reactions of the web

After the episode entitled Despair aired in the United States, there are only two episodes left at the end of the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural. The last episode featured a shocking twist. We invite you to stop reading here if you don’t want to run into spoiler.

Towards the end of Despair, Castiel (Misha Collins) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) find themselves crouched in a bunker room, looking for a way to escape Death (Lisa Berry), who is determined to take Dean.

After a heartbreaking speech, in which Castiel remembers the pact with the Shadow Broker In exchange for a moment of genuine happiness, Misha Collins’ character is revealed to have found happiness with Dean, the kindest man I’ve ever met, and surrenders to death in its place.

The scene obviously attracted the attention of the fans, who did poured on social networks to express their emotions. Some tweets can also be read at the bottom of the news. User @VAMPACKLES, for example, writes: “I will miss that smile, that trench coat, that oversized dress. I’ll miss that strength, that determination. I will miss you so much, Castiel. “

The eco @NatashaCole: “Tonight it hurts. I didn’t never cried so much for no other episode of Supernatural.”

@ superinspired67, for its part, comments like this: “I was a casual fan of #destiel because the tension and the subtext amused me. I wouldn’t have never expected to experience what I felt in this episode. I had never seen that kind of love in tv before. “

@ TVjunkie006 finally writes: “I don’t even know what to say, I’m both happy and sad! I’m laughing and crying at the same time, and I’m shaking. This episode destroyed me. “

If you haven’t already, you can check out the trailer for the final episode of Supernatural, and the 5 worst actions committed by Rowena.