Supernatural 15, here are Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki without beard and ready to shoot

After two weeks in quarantine, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are finally back on set Supernatural to wrap up the filming of the final episodes of the series.

Supernatural production resumed regularly on August 18 in Vancouver, and the SPN Tape Ball account took care of further confirmation “, which shared a funny photo of the two “shaved” protagonists and ready to return as Sam and Dean Winchester.

Filming on the show stopped last March due to the pandemic, when only the last two episodes of the final season were left to complete. In the meantime, the post-production department has also had to close, so there are a total of 7 episodes that have yet to air.

Titled “Last Holiday”, the 15×14 episode will air on The CW channels (in the USA) next 8 October, with the rest of the season being broadcast regularly every Thursday until November 19, a day dedicated to the grand final and the retrospective entitled “Supernatural: The Long Road Home”.

Meanwhile, director Jim Michael shared a photo of the Chevrolet Impala on set. For more insights, here you can find everything we know about Supernatural 15 ahead of the return of the Winchesters. The wait is almost over.