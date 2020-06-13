Entertainment

Superman: Will Bendis leave the publication shortly?

June 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, the current screenwriter of Superman – Brian Michael Bendis – had alluded to an impending end to his run. However, when asked about Jetpack Comics' microphones, Bendis reassured fans:

"It is so far away that even having a title is useless. You absolutely don't have to worry about it today ".

The screenwriter then clarified his previous statement, which for completeness we report below:

"I am headed to the end of my run on Superman, and this has led me to take a more thoughtful attitude. I will never be grateful enough to have faced the pandemic together with Superman. Whatever is going on in this world, I can spend a few hours a day with Superman. This is a gift.

"Do you know what the world needs? More hope and less pandemic. Therefore nothing in my publications will remind you of that kind of sensation. What you noticed – during the lockdown period – is that you have made 8 screenplays in a row set completely outside. I didn't do it on purpose, but then I realized it and it was fun. "

READ:  Naruto Shippuden: In preorder a new action figure dedicated to Nagato

In summary, Bendis is focused on ending his journey with Clark Kent, however we should not expect this to happen in the short term. Are you satisfied, so far, with his work on the character? Tell us below with a comment.

Brian M.Bendis' Superman because it's one of the best DC comics. In Superman Issue 18, the hour of truth finally arrives for Clark Kent.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.