The first animated premiere of DC universe of 2020 makes its way presenting an alternative version of Superman reimagining what would have happened if the ship of the last son of Krypton had not fallen in the friendly town of Smallville but in the Soviet Union in the late thirties. The film thus presents an alternative scenario, How would the fate of history have changed for the man of steel?

This free comic adaptation "Superman: Red Son" He tells us this superhero epic that surrounds the superhero par excellence giving us a decent show as far as action is concerned but whose weakest point is to set aside several of the dynamics and themes that enriched his original story, created in 2003 by the Scottish author Mark Millar (Kick-ass, Kingsman, The Ultimates) And the artists Dave Johnson, Andrew Robinson, Walden Wong and Killian Plunket.

The work done with the film "Superman: Red Son" It is the work of the director Sam Liu usual constant of the DC animations having done so far work as “Justice League: Gods and Monsters” Y “Batman: The Killing Joke”. The adaptation script was worked by the veteran writer J.M De Matteis the same as an trajectory has been made of an eminent in the comiquero field working for several companies and writing scripts for television series over the last decades.

Despite the efforts of Liu and De Matteis to keep the essentials of the story in the almost 80 minutes duration really they miss many elements what they did to the comic book of "Red Son" not only an alternative elseworld story, but reinterpreted in a very intimate way the mythology of Superman himself and the universe that surrounded him showing that regardless of the context or history in which he is, it will always be the virtues of the last son of Krypton what It will endure with him and his mythical figure.

Previously, in 2011, the adaptation of the history of “All-Star Superman” also directed by Sam Liu himself had required to omit certain passages from his own source material but still his audiovisual proposal He still kept the heart and substance of the comic itself on which it was based. In comparison argumentally, "Red Son" It falls short and has no amount of emotional moments that catch the viewer.

Among the themes omitted by the film is the balanced critique of the different governments and ideologies always prevailing in the United States conflict against the Soviet Union, the subtle clash between capitalist ideology against communism, including the superiority game that placed Superman against Lex Luthor in his fight for supremacy.

The tape condenses all this causing the lines to become quite diffuse. This translates into what conflict comes down to putting the "virtuous" against the "tyrants" avoiding so enjoy the opposite poles that create the conflict of history

In the animation section, follow in the line of efficiency. Despite acquiring its particular style, it is not very different from the style seen in “Batman: Gotham By Gaslight” of 2018 as character design, landscapes and scenarios. I have to write down the exciting action sequences that involve amazing battles and an incredible display of powers such as Superman, Wonder Woman or the Green lantern corps presented in the film.

For the eye of the most attentive fan, it may be possible witness certain and strong frames taken from real action productions being these (SPOILER: select the text to see it) the attack scene of Brainiac to Stalingrad emulating frames of the climatic moment of the Kryptonian invasion in "The Man of Steel" of 2013 and in the fight involving Superman against Batmankoff with a take inspired by the fight between both titans in Batman v Superman of 2016. (FIN SPOILER)

Additionally, in the climax of the story (SPOILER: select the text to see it) there is a tribute traced to the climax of the animated film “The iron Giant" where Superman emulates the sacrifice made by the homonymous protagonist of the cult film released in 1999. (FIN SPOILER).

Superman, or “Soviet Superman” as it is called several times in the film, I find a protagonist born in a very poor way due to the decision of the adaptation for removing certain nuances that he has in the comic in his convictions for bringing to the world the image and similarity of his communist ideals, having very few moments to show different nuances that enrich his character.

Another character that is not properly carried is Lex Luthor, making the story script favor it excessively in its machinations that little or nothing Superman can do to keep up with his rival. Wonder woman see your role in the affected story for a relentless anti-men speech which eventually reduces any sympathy that can be had for the character.

The relationships between the characters and the conspiracies for power are also wasted, the passage between generations does not get to feel complete either (SPOILER: select the text to see it) and the absence of a temporary loop, this being a memorable turn at the end of the printed version. (FIN SPOILER)

In conclusion "Superman: Red Son" does not have the magic necessary to create a complete animated film that does justice to the original work resulting in a work that does not fully exploit the potential it can deliver, this being a bump that in recent times the animated productions of DC continues to suffer as was also "Batman: Hush" in mid-2019.

It is necessary that the Warner Bros. Animation team, in charge of films based on DC Comics in the creative part, understand that it is not only about taking the mythical stories of the publisher and moving them to the lively medium, It also requires taking advantage of them and creating something meaningful with them. to introduce a non-reading audience to them.

They really miss those times when you could trust that the animated division of Warner Bros. could take prominent comic book stories like "Batman Year One", "The New Frontier", "The Dark Knight Returns" and the aforementioned “All-Star Superman” who are not only practically faithful to their counterpart of the cartoons but they created an engaging and, often, emotional experience.