Superman Red Son, the review: Mark Millar's comic comes to life

The story of Superman Red Son (available for digital rental on AppleTV, Infinity and Rakuten, also voiced in Italian) begins in 1946, when the little Somishka reveals her extraordinary alien powers to her friend Svetlana. We are inSoviet Union by Iosif Stalin and the boy chooses to put his skills at the service of the state, respecting the first cornerstone of Socialist thought. Become the Man of Steel from Eastern Europe, a figure that fascinates and frightens Americans led by Eisenhower, above all because he is directly enslaved by the will of the head of the USSR, a son of socialism so pure in his ideals that he is blind to the drama of some "sad needs". Find out thanks at the intervention of Lois Lane Luthor, brilliant journalist and wife of the brilliant Lex Luthor, obsessed with the idea of ​​defeating this Soviet superman.

The evolution of history then covers the beauty of forty years, with the rise to power of Superman directly at the head of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republic and an idealistic and political clash between the two largest nations in the world, at inside of an intelligent uchrony taken from the homonym cartoon masterpiece of Mark Millar. A wonderfully written story that tries to reflect yesterday as today on the human condition, on the power and strength of a creed and on theephemeral and volatile goodness of every kind of dictatorial doctrine, even if dictated by the strongest and most intact man in the world.

Superpolitical superman

Released for Elseworlds in 2003, the success of Superman Red Son was truly dazzling. The premise on which Millar based the whole work was a basic as well as intriguing idea: "What if Superman's spaceship landed in Russia instead of America?"And even more specifically,"What if it landed in the Soviet Union?". From this reflection the author developed a brilliant ucronia capable of completely reversing the meaning of the actions of the Man of Steel while keeping his heart and ideals intact, leaving him first to be pure and naive, then savior of the world and finally despotic dictator corrupted by power and by a misplaced faith in his intentions.

By adapting to animated film Superman Red Son, the producer and director Sam Liu he has succeeded in the great enterprise of managing a set of mature and current issues with great competence without betraying the soul of Millar's comic book in the least, rather transposing it into a title with a strong conceptual character and evident political caliber, modernizing some aspects with few and essential changes.

The most important ones are related to the role and writing of women within a history and a world of great self-centered men, especially looking at the dialogues of Wonder Woman or even his sexual orientation. But we can also think of the strong criticism of the capitalist system and more generally of the United States, of the American dream opposed to the US reality, founded on the slavery and sweat of immigrants. Themes present in the comic but more active in the narrative substrate that I expressed so explicitly; anyway right, nowadays, considering also the recent social developments related to Black Lives Matter.

The point of Superman Red Son is however another, namely that of showing the consequences of an ancestral depersonalization of superhero identity, inserted instead in a purely political and in particular socialist context (representing a totalitarian system), in the service of the state for the liberation of the oppressed, the working and less wealthy classes. This deconstruction of the Super Persona is evident already starting from the absence of the S on Superman's chest, replaced instead by the communist symbol of the Hammer and Sickle: first in the service of the nation, then in the world.

The divinization of the superhero takes place accordingly in this socialist light it develops into a propaganda system, so much so that they always play an important role (from the times of the Millerian revolution) i mass media. As the story progresses, even Superman's costume itself loses its primary colors and becomes darker and darker, demonstrating an internal corruption, of a purity sacrificed in the name of an ideal morbid able to neutralize even the healthiest heart.

And this can also be seen in the figure "terrorist"by Batman, always made so by virtue of an ideal, perhaps more anarchist than usual. Lex Luthor also plays a central role in the film, painted no longer as an enemy but as a bulwark of the capitalist and American future, the only lifeline of a country on the brink of collapse and without hope. An enlightened mind that points to a total unification of the world with methods that are more subtle than those of Superman, to glorify the democratic system even in its critical issues.

In principle, Red Son succeeds in its aim to adapt Millar's masterpiece in an animated key and to represent a more austere and terrifying Man of Steel. He slavishly respects many of the comic strips and transposes them with great love for the scene, losing however in the translation work much of the stylistic personality of Dave Johnson's designs, approving the style of many other projects Warner Animation, with square features and an action elaborated only in the necessity of the spectacularization of this or that sequence. It is not as impactful or exciting as for example the latest Mortal Kombat: Scorpion's Revenge but neither does it want to be, to be honest, because the focus of Superman Red Son is in the story and in the writing, in the overturning of the canon and in the ucronic construction of an incredibly detailed world designed to surprise. It does so in part, but the story of this Superman Red Son of Socialism continues to work very well even on the move, on the small screen, 17 years later.