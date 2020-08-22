Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Clark Kent challenges Lobo in the new official video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the postponement of the free streaming of Superman: Man of Tomorrow, fans of the famous character are looking forward to it DC FanDome, which will take place on 22 August. In the meantime, we report a new video focused on Superman and Lobo.

At the bottom of the news you can see the video that shows us the short fight between the bounty hunter born from an idea of ​​Keith Giffen and Roger Slifer and a Clark Kent novice in his superhero role. Everything seemed to be going well for Superman, who had managed to hit Lobo, but the protagonist’s opponent immediately got back on his bike, using it to hit Clark Kent with his weapon. The clip closes with the character voiced by Darren Criss who seems to have the worst, but we’re sure the protagonist of Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be able to escape Lobo.

The film was written by Tim Sheridan, while Chris Palmer was in charge of directing, in the cast there are also Zachary Quinto, in the role of Clark’s rival, Lex Luthor, Alexandra Daddario who will lend her voice for Lois Lane, while in the video we could hear Brett Dalton in the role of Lobo. If you are looking for more information on the project, we recommend the first trailer dedicated to Superman: Man of Tomorrow.