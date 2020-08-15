Entertainment

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, at the DCFanDome the free streaming of the entire animated film

August 15, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the trailer for Superman: Man of Tomorrow a few months ago, the good news arrives today that the new animated project by Warner Animation will be shown in world premiere and free via streaming during the highly anticipated DC FanDome next August 22, the most important entertainment event of the month.

The film will in fact be broadcast at 7:15 pm American time, and all that will be connected at that time with al Fandome, in the dedicated section, they will be able to see it in the company of millions of other connected fans from all over the world.

As you will remember, we told you in recent months that Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto would have voiced Clark Kent and Lex Luthor in the new DC animated film due out this summer.

This is the synopsis of Superman: Man of Tomorrow: "Un young Clark (Darren Criss) as an intern at Metropolis' famous Daily Planet, but also as a fearless defender of the city, especially against the threats posed by Lex Luthor (Zachary Quinto), bounty hunter Lobo (Brett Dalton of Agents of SHIELD) and Parasite (The Walking Dead actor Ryan Hurst) ".

READ:  Metroid, because a film with Brie Larson would be a great idea

Among the other characters present in the feature film also Lois Lane (Alexandra Daddario), Jonathan and Martha Kent (Neil Flynn and Bellamy Young) and Martian Manhunter (Ike Amadi) ".

Directed by Chris Palmer and written by Tim Sheridan, the film will be released in digital and home video editions (4K Ultra combo pack, Blu-ray combo pack) on September 8th.

And speaking of the Man of Steel, next year we will instead see Tyler Hoechlin return as the Superman of the Arrowverse in Superman and Lois, the new TV series by The CW, in which he will again be joined by Bitsie Tulloch's Lois Lane.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.