Superman: Man of Tomorrow, at the DCFanDome the free streaming of the entire animated film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the trailer for Superman: Man of Tomorrow a few months ago, the good news arrives today that the new animated project by Warner Animation will be shown in world premiere and free via streaming during the highly anticipated DC FanDome next August 22, the most important entertainment event of the month.

The film will in fact be broadcast at 7:15 pm American time, and all that will be connected at that time with al Fandome, in the dedicated section, they will be able to see it in the company of millions of other connected fans from all over the world.

As you will remember, we told you in recent months that Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto would have voiced Clark Kent and Lex Luthor in the new DC animated film due out this summer.

This is the synopsis of Superman: Man of Tomorrow: "Un young Clark (Darren Criss) as an intern at Metropolis' famous Daily Planet, but also as a fearless defender of the city, especially against the threats posed by Lex Luthor (Zachary Quinto), bounty hunter Lobo (Brett Dalton of Agents of SHIELD) and Parasite (The Walking Dead actor Ryan Hurst) ".

Among the other characters present in the feature film also Lois Lane (Alexandra Daddario), Jonathan and Martha Kent (Neil Flynn and Bellamy Young) and Martian Manhunter (Ike Amadi) ".

Directed by Chris Palmer and written by Tim Sheridan, the film will be released in digital and home video editions (4K Ultra combo pack, Blu-ray combo pack) on September 8th.

And speaking of the Man of Steel, next year we will instead see Tyler Hoechlin return as the Superman of the Arrowverse in Superman and Lois, the new TV series by The CW, in which he will again be joined by Bitsie Tulloch's Lois Lane.