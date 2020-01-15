Superman & Lois receives green light without a pilot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Superman & Lois, next series of the Arrowverso, already has green light to begin its production without the need of a previous pilot with which to determine the viability of the same, which is something that The CW usually needs to decide if they continue with an idea.

The development of this Supergirl spinoff was announced in October 2019 and in it we will see the Tyman Hoechlin Superman next to the Lois Lane of Elizabeth Tulloch, both characters presented on the Arrowverse. Together they will face their careers as journalists, the heroic adventures of Superman and the challenge of raising their son Jon.

The new series is a production by Berlanti Productions and will be written by Arrowverse veteran Todd Helbing, who will also serve as executive producer. There is no more information about the cast to date. IGN recently asked Jon Cryer if he would play Lex Luthor again in this series, but the actor is reluctant to try the future of this role.

"All I can say is that it is a series that I will undoubtedly see, but I have no idea. It was a lot of fun because I was recording the last part of the crossover and it seemed to me that Tyler was finished. It was just before they announced this series and I thought 'Oh my god! Wait, what does this mean? ' But it was a lot of fun because I didn't know what the thing was about. No one told me anything about the series".

This is not the only series of the Arrowverse that is in development since Green Arrow and the Canaries has a pilot prepared for its broadcast and will tell the story of Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake while they form A new group of vigilantes.

Source.