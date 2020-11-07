Superman & Lois, official the new Clark costume inspired by the Rebirth comics

The photos from the shooting set of Superman & Lois in Vancouver revealed the brand new dress by Tyler Hoechlin inspired by the one worn in the DC comic Rebirth.Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel will come to the small screen with its series alongside Lois Lane set in the Arrowverse in 2021.

The photos of the set shared by Canadagraphs in a tweet they revealed the new costume from Superman of Tyler Hoechlin which appears to be inspired by the pages of the DC comic Rebirth (Rebirth).

Full details on Superman e Lois of the CW are still kept secret but this news broadens the picture. We know the series will revolve around the world’s most famous superhero and comic book’s most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Besides Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent ed Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Superman & Lois see Jordan Elsass e Alexander Garfin in the role of the children of the characters, Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui in the role of Lana Lang ed Erik Valdez nei panni di Kyle Cushing.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if Superman & Lois will introduce a new Supergirl in the Arrowverse, if Stacy Faber will play a Kryptonian villain, and if only one of Superman’s two sons will inherit the powers.

All these questions will be answered when Superman & Lois will debut on February 23, 2021.