 Superman demonstrates his powers in a new Superman clip: Red Son

The next animated movie will be released later this month. "Superman: Red Son", which this time is based on the miniseries Elseworls of Mark Millar and Dave Johnson of 2013. As those who have read the comics know, they present an alternative world in which the Kal-El ship landed in the Soviet Union , and not in the United States, embracing new ideals in his uprising as Superman. That completely changed the course of DC's history, and raised the Cold War between the United States and the Soviets to a new level.

Warner Bros. has released a new clip of a movie scene which shows a news show with some first appearances of Kal-El in which he shows his powers. However, the presenter doubts the veracity of this visual material, and qualifies it as mere propaganda to make Americans afraid.

Alongside this, Warner Bros. has announced that the world premiere of ‘Red Son’ will take place on February 24 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Several members of the voice cast will participate in the post-screening questions and answers. Among them, Jason Isaacs (Superman), Diedrich Bader (Lex Luthor), Amy Acker (Lois Lane), Vanessa Marshall (Wonder Woman), Roger Craig Smith (Batman), Phil LaMarr (John Stewart), Sasha Roiz (Hal Jordan) , Travis Willingham (Superior Man) and Phil Morris (James Olsen). Executive producer Bruce Timm and director Sam Liu will also be on the panel. A limited number of free tickets will be made available to the general public.