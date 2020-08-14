Superman and Stargirl are the stars of the new, colorful posters of The CW

Share it:

Superman and Stargirl dominate in the brand new posters dedicated to DC superheroes from The CW, the network that will exclusively host both series starting next year.

Now that Stargirl is officially a The CW production (before it was only broadcast in second vision on the American channel, passing first on the streaming platform DC Universe), he can join his colleagues on the Arrowverse also in the promotional material created on the occasion of the virtual mega-event. DC FanDome, which all fans of DC heroes can participate in.

So here it is Brec Bassinger featured in the poster dedicated to Stargirl, released today along with that of Superman played by Tyler Hoechlin, which we will soon see in action in Superman and Lois, in which she will star alongside Bitsie Tulloch (Lois's poster had already been released yesterday).

We are therefore well advanced with the appeal, since so far we have already seen the posters of Flash and Supergirl (plus Iris and Dreamer), the poster of Black Lightning and that of the aforementioned Lois Lane. Who will be next?

DC FanDome will be held on August 22nd on your PC screens (just connect to the official website of the event), while with the Arrowverse series the appointment is in 2021.

