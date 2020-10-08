Superman and Lois, filming could begin next week

As we announced, the production of Superman and Lois would begin after the results of the anti-covid tests and apparently this could happen in the next week.

According to what was reported, however, there is still no certain date for the start of filming, as everything depends on the possibility or not of carrying out such a large number of tampons. In fact, the tests are performed on the cast and TV crew three times a week. However, only one company in British Columbia has been authorized to carry them out for the productions made in the USA and therefore an incredible number of requests must be faced.

Furthermore, the increasingly critical situation in the United States forced the government to impose earlier the carrying out of those tests that are considered strictly necessary from a medical point of view, among other things giving priority to school tests.

In general, if the spread of the Coronovirus does not stop in the coming months, we will have to get used to more and more delays and interruptions in the entertainment industry. Many high profile productions over the last few months have had to face the danger of positivity on the set such as the highly anticipated The Batman con Robert Pattinson.

In short, it is hoped that despite the constant delays, Superman and Lois can still debut as expected a January 2021 although there are many doubts about it. In the meantime, to deceive attasa, we remind you that Lana Lang will return in Superman and Lois and, alongside her, we will certainly also see Lex Luthor.