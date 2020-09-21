Superman and Lois, anti-Covid carpet test before shooting begins

As the standard for all Hollywood film or television productions, the start of filming is preceded by test anti-Covid-19 between the technical and artistic cast ready to work on the set, and obviously the highly anticipated Superman & Lois of CW is no exception, with precautionary measures already begun.

To reveal the start of the tampons before shooting Elizabeth Tulloch took care of it, interpreter of Lois Lane, who shared a video via social media to show his first coronavirus test done within production, which will be repeated over and over again throughout the shoot.

In this version of the story, the Kents live in Smallville again “We wanted to tell the story of these parents moving back to Smallville, where it might be easier to raise children, being a much less hectic place than a city like Metropolis.“continues the producer.

Obviously, the two will continue to fight for justice, truth and so on and so on, each in their own way, but it will be interesting to see how this affects their relationship with their children.

In the meantime, Lana Lang will also return to Smallville (Emmanuelle Chriqui), now happily married to a certain Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), with whom he had a daughter Sarah Cushing (Inde Navarrette). And the Lang family will cause havoc in the life of the Kent.

If, in fact, there won’t be a real love triangle between Clark, Lois and Lana “It will never happen that Clark Kent is in a relationship with someone other than Lois. He is one of the good ones” rimarca Helbing “And we don’t want a fight between Lois and Lana. But it is precisely this dynamic, between them three adults, that interests us. There are feelings that are impossible to ignore“.

Finally, it was confirmed that Superman will have a new costume, different from the one seen so far in the Arrowverse, which instead was designed purely for crossovers. “There’s going to be a really cool Superman costume on the show, and I’m really excited about it“concludes Helbing, with a Tyler Hoechlin showing just as thrilled.

Superman & Lois will debut on The CW in 2021 alongside the other shows of the now renamed CWverse.