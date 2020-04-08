 Superior Spiderman, no. 6

Share it:

Spiderman Superior has achieved many heroics in San Francisco and thanks to this they gave him the keys to the city, but that did not sit well with him in the background and Spiderman had to talk to him and discovered that Otto felt that he could still do much more like a hero. Shortly after, Otto sees on television that his identity has been revealed and that his help as Superior Spiderman will not help James to be adopted. Although Modell already knew that Elliot Tolliver was Superior Spiderman, he worked with Otto to find out who leaked him and they discovered Spiders-Man and he revealed to Norman Osborn of Earth 44145 as the mastermind. Otto would try to find him, but Norman would exploit the laboratory and reduce it to rubble for having disrespected him during Spider-Geddon.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Superior Spiderman helping people out of the rubble and asking for Emma Hernandez until the doctors took her away. Once he left everything to the professionals, Spiderman Superior tried to confront Norman Osborn, but Norman Osborn damaged his ego and kidnapped James on the condition of not killing him if Otto killed three innocents. Seeing himself unable to win and as much as Anna Maria tried to make him see reason, Otto made a deal with Mefisto to return his old body without the mental illness he claimed to have in the past and could also take away Parker's experiences. Now, in his new body, Doctor Octopus used all of his machines at his disposal to confront Norman and return him to his universe. However, the worst situation he would have to face would come when he saw the faces of Anna Maria and Emma Hernández.

In general we are before an ending that closes the Spiderman Superior stage in a rather exciting and action packed way, but unfortunately uses a resource that has been hated by fans in the past and will make this comic controversial in many sectors of fans from the comic. Talking much more about it could end up resulting in a spoiler, something we try to avoid in these sections that we do not have marked, so we can only say that you judge for yourself.

As for the characters, Otto Octavius ​​has been a complete hero in this issue and it is a shame that this stage has to end like this for a reason that is very typical in the world of comics.. Worst? The resource used, although perhaps another would have been much more forced or strange. It is something impossible to know at the moment. On the other hand, It has been quite refreshing and even exciting to reuse the Norman Osborn from Earth 44145 and face two minds that have always been very smart and powerful on their own. Nevertheless, With whom I have most connected – and I think the same will happen to many – is with Anna Maria for how he tries to reason with Otto Octavius ​​to find the most heroic way instead of the easiest way that can lead him to a path of no return.

On rhythm, Christos Gage takes a great acceleration in these two numbers that does not take a break until the end of number 12 USA in which the characters already try to assimilate and become aware of what has happened and what they will do from now on.

On an artistic level, Mike Hawthorne leaves us with particularly impressive, dynamic, emotional and shocking cartoons in which only one page can retain you. to stay to see her more closely because of how the dialogues affect what is happening and the character is in a rather important question. Also, that work with the reds is … amazing. Without a doubt, his work has culminated here in a spectacular way.

In short, I consider that we are before a very good final number and that will have quite high repercussions in the Marvel Universe, although the controversy of his resource will not do him any good, at least in the short term for fans of the character.

You can purchase "Superior Spiderman, no. 6 " here.