 Superior Spiderman, no. 5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This last year has not been easy for the Superior Spiderman to establish himself as a superhero in San Francisco, but, little by little, he has been liberating the city from great threats with great efficiency and earning the affection of the entire city. He ended up with Terrax, with the invasion of demons with the help of Stephen Stranger and helped throughout the War of the Kingdoms so that there were almost no casualties. Now is the time to answer for all your actions. In this issue, the Superior Spiderman will receive the keys to the city and suffer an existential crisis, but will have to recover soon, as Spiders-man and Norman Osborn of Earth-44145 would come seeking revenge.

The story would start with the Superior Spiderman receiving the keys to the city from San Francisco for their great effort to protect the city, but it would soon leave and leave their closest friends worried. After defeating an enemy, Spiderman would try to talk to him because he felt Anna Maria worried and then he noticed that Otto felt bad because he thinks he could do more than he does and he doesn't think he should receive such praises. Without hesitation, Spiderman tells him that those feelings indicate that he is on the hero's path. Later, and after reconciling with Emma, Otto is surprised to see on TV that they have revealed their identity and that James can no longer be adopted. However, Moddel already knew it and wanted to give him that second chance so he worked with him to find the one who spread the information, which led them to Spiders-Man and he revealed that Norman was the mastermind. Finally, Spiderman Superior would look for ways to take a trip to look for him, but everything would go wrong.

In general, we are facing a large number in the Spiderman Superior collection where Gage evidences the great change that Dr. Octopus has undergone since becoming the Spiderman Superior until now, being a more clumsy hero to a more demanding and emotional one who cares a lot about the lives of others and demands too much, besides he does not hesitate to ask for help when the situation requires it. Therefore, it would be difficult not to classify him as one of the best in the collection and especially for the talk that Spiderman and he keep in which Otto even breaks into tears at the pressure he has as a superhero by not being accustomed to all this. Sincerely, here the development is to give it a round of applause. Now, the final part of the number with the threat it presents and the atmosphere it poses for the last compilation leaves us wanting more and knowing if our friend and neighbor Superior can bear it.

As for the characters, Otto Octavius shows in this issue all the journey he has made and that his past as a villain has been totally in the past and that he is a hero in his own right, because that vignette in which he brings to light his feelings demonstrates many things that not all the characters who want to redeem themselves would be able to demonstrate. Yes, Otto Octavius ​​is a hero, he can be coarse, a brute, but inside he is a hero who also has his weak side and wants the best for everyone else. On the other hand, Peter Parker try to see why Otto has an existential crisis and is stunned by such many feelings that he had repressed, which makes him see that his old enemy has changed and that there may be second chances. Speaking of the villains, Spidrs-Man acts as the bully of the main enemy and does not give much fight in a certain sense, so it feels somewhat wasted. By last, Norman Osborn of Earth-44145 is vile and cruel and is determined to end Otto in every way possible for what happened in Spidergedon, although the motivation itself is somewhat poor from our perspective.

On rhythm, Christos Gage develops the plot in a balanced way to tell us the details, the dynamics and certain mysteries so that everything has its space and feels completely complete.

On an artistic level, Mike Hawthorne has surprised me in this issue not only for the swinging scenes and the occasional vignette he has developed with ease, but for how he has managed to express all the feelings of Otto Octavius ​​in a few vignettes in which we can see his anger, anxiety, pain, helplessness and so on. And not only that, but then get a dark atmosphere for the end that fits very well with the cliffhanger.

In short, I consider that we are facing a highly notable number within the collection and possibly one of the best within the collection where we can see all the feelings of Otto Octavius ​​brought to light.

You can purchase “Spiderman Superior, no. 5" here.