Superhot VR: an incredible sales spike in the last days of 2019

It seems that the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, the new Valve branded game coming over the next few months exclusively for owners of a PC-compatible virtual reality helmet, has awakened the interest of players in comparisons of this technology.

After seeing the sales boom of the very expensive Valve Index, the viewer made by the company that created Steam, further confirmation comes from the incredible number of copies of Superhot VR sold in the last week of last year. Between 22 and 29 December 2019, in fact, the version compatible with the virtual reality viewers of the very special first person shooter with elements reminiscent of a puzzle game has accumulated well $ 2 million. The figure includes not only the copies purchased on PlayStation 4 by owners of PlayStation VR, but also on PC by those who have Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and HTC Vive. Unfortunately, the developers have not disclosed more precise information on the sales data of the individual platforms and we are not given what percentage of this figure is represented by sales on the Sony console.

In any case, this is a further success for the VR edition of the game, which has already been noted in the past for having exceeded the number of copies sold of the "standard" version and for the nomination as the most popular VR title for PlayStation 4 .