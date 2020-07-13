Superhot Mind Control Delete free for owners of the original, but no Switch

Share it:

Superhot: Mind Control Delete, born as a DLC and then becoming the third game of the Superhot franchise, after a period spent in Early Access is about to be officially launched.

It will debut in a few days, the July 16, and it will even be free for all those who purchased (or will buy) the progenitor before the date in question. A gift that the developers of the Superhot Team have decided to give to the over two million players who have supported them in these years by purchasing the original game: "We are immensely grateful to have a large and encouraging audience like you. To show you a small part of how lucky we are to have you, we are giving two million copies of our game to those who helped us make it possible."

It was made clear right away that the offer is addressed to the owners of the original Superhot, and that Superhot VR – considered as a separate product – turns out to be excluded. In the opening bars, however, there was a bit of confusion about the target platforms of Superhot Mind Control Delete: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC were confirmed immediately, while discordant information was found for Nintendo Switch. In an official statement there was talk of a delayed arrival on the hybrid console, while no mention was made of it on the official website.

Given the confusion, Superhot Team decided to intervene to clarify and explain that Superhot: Mind Control Delete is not currently available on Nintendo Switch: "At the moment there are no concrete plans for the Nintendo Switch version. It is not completely excluded, but now it is not being worked on". Never say never, but if you own the Nintendo console, for the moment you can not help but put your heart in peace.

Before greeting you, we would also like to make another clarification. Those who got Superhot as part of a free giveaway, as in the case of copies given by Epic Games Store at Christmas and by Microsoft as part of the Games With Gold initiative, they will not be able to receive Mind Control Delete for free. It is clearly specified in the FAQ.