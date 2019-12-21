SUPERHOT free on Epic Games Store for a very short time: the details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In mid-December, just in time for the Christmas holidays, the summits of Epic Games 12 Days of Free Games on the Epic Games Store were presented to the public.

Thanks to the latter, starting from Thursday 19 December, PC users have had the possibility to redeem one game per day, totally free of charge. The title proposed in the promotion varies on a regular basis, every 24 hours. After the deadline for the free redemption of TowerFall Ascension, the Epic Games Store team has announced the new game for free via the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news.

The choice made by the platform fell on superhot, peculiar first person shooter developed and distributed by SUPERHOT Team. Featuring one minimalist style and essential, the game offers widely stylized graphics, with an emphasis on the gameplay features. In this bizarre universe of video games in shades of white, black and red, lo the passage of time is directly related to the movements of the gamer: remaining motionless will therefore mean stopping the march. All topped off with choreographic slow-motion style fights.

Epic Games Store users interested in downloading SUPERHOT for free have little time available: the promotion will in fact end at 17:00 of tomorrow, Sunday 22 December.