 Superhero Blog wishes you Merry Christmas 2019!

Another year that ends and again we have had the pleasant luck of sharing it with all of you. What can I say that I have not already told you in my usual Christmas greeting of every year, where I take the opportunity to thank you for all the support you give us day after day. A few years ago that the universe of superheroes lives a very beautiful stage and in Superhero Blog we are very happy to share it with all of you. In addition this year 2019 has been especially significant in the superhero cinema at the end of the ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I never imagined that the world of superheroes would reach these levels more than thirteen years ago, when I created the blog. The entire industry has undergone a major change, as we all have done, you and us, living a personal and professional development that I hope in all cases is positive. But there is one thing that remains unchanged, the desire to be with ours on these dates. From here I wish you all that you can live these days with those you want, full of joy and enthusiasm, which is after all what Christmas is all about.

I reiterate my gratitude for allowing us to be one more year, making Superhero Blog grow month by month and setting new visit records again in this 2019. Simply, thank you and …

Merry Christmas 2019 and Happy 2020!