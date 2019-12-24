General News

 Superhero Blog wishes you Merry Christmas 2019!

December 24, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Merry Christmas 2019

Another year that ends and again we have had the pleasant luck of sharing it with all of you. What can I say that I have not already told you in my usual Christmas greeting of every year, where I take the opportunity to thank you for all the support you give us day after day. A few years ago that the universe of superheroes lives a very beautiful stage and in Superhero Blog we are very happy to share it with all of you. In addition this year 2019 has been especially significant in the superhero cinema at the end of the ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I never imagined that the world of superheroes would reach these levels more than thirteen years ago, when I created the blog. The entire industry has undergone a major change, as we all have done, you and us, living a personal and professional development that I hope in all cases is positive. But there is one thing that remains unchanged, the desire to be with ours on these dates. From here I wish you all that you can live these days with those you want, full of joy and enthusiasm, which is after all what Christmas is all about.

READ:   Sebastian Stan confirms that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts recording tomorrow and that the series has action, comedy and things we will not see coming

I reiterate my gratitude for allowing us to be one more year, making Superhero Blog grow month by month and setting new visit records again in this 2019. Simply, thank you and …

Merry Christmas 2019 and Happy 2020!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.