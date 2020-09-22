Supergirl, the series with Melissa Benoist will conclude with the sixth season

Let’s get ready to say goodbye to another great hero of the Arrowverse, because the sixth season of Supergirl it will also be the last for the TV series starring Melissa Benoist.

After Arrow, the first TV series ofArrowverse that we had to say goodbye to, another DC show and The CW has come to an end.

This is Supergirl, the CBS series that has become part of the Arrowverse from its second season (although previously, in the first season, we had already had a crossover with The Flash), which has 5 seasons in progress and one in the works.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will therefore be the last and will consist of 20 episodes. However, it will not air from January, like the other shows of the now renamed CWverse, but will air in the following months, to allow Mellissa Benoist to end her motherhood. Filming will begin at the end of the month in Vancouver.

“To say it was an honor to play this iconic character would be a truly gigantic understatement“he writes Melissa Benoist his Instagram “Seeing what kind of impact the show has had on young girls all over the world has always left me speechless“.

“[Kara] it had a big impact on me too. It showed me that I had a strength that I didn’t know I had, it taught me to seek hope even in the darkest places, and that we are stronger when we are united. Everything it represents pushes us to be better. She changed my life forever, and for that I will always be grateful to her“continue, and conclude”I am very excited that we will have the opportunity to plan a conclusion for this amazing journey, and I am looking forward to seeing what we have in store for you. I promise you that we will have a great last season. el mayarah @supergirlcw“.

