Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow resume production: here are the dates

After the difficult months of the lockdown imposed by covid-19, television productions gradually try to resume normal activities. Shooting will resume in the next few days for several Berlanti Productions shows, including some much-loved series on The CW, such as Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow o The Flash.

The first to leave, according to the busy schedule, will be the series that sees the protagonist Melissa Benoist in the role of Kara Danvers. In fact, on Monday 28 September, filming will begin on the sixth season of Supergirl, which will also be the final one. Fans are desperate for the cancellation, and in fact, the news surprised everyone.

Also on 28 September the production of All American, a drama set in the world of football, while a few days later, on October 1st, it will be the turn of The Flash. To follow, on 5 October, the filming of Legends of Tomorrow.

If there are no hiccups in the roadmap, a calendar of Arrowverse series releases for 2021 has already been drafted.

In mid-October, filming of Superman & Lois and Kung Fu, and the third season of Titans, which passes by DC Universe to HBO Max. Subsequently, but always by the end of 2020, Stargirl will also restart (we are talking about the end of October), while for Doom Patrol we will probably have to wait until the beginning of next year.